United States Air Force Airmen perform push-ups while being scored by Capt. James Stocks, 9th Security Force operations officer, during the physical fitness qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Jan. 31, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The physical fitness qualification portion of the tryouts incorporated push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, and a timed one-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8248379 VIRIN: 240131-F-DG904-1005 Resolution: 1080x810 Size: 112.82 KB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.