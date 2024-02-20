Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231107-F-DG904 [Image 2 of 6]

    231107-F-DG904

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    United States Air Force Airmen perform a timed one-mile run during the physical fitness qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Jan. 31, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s 9th Security Force Squadron held tryouts for its TRT, incorporating Multi-Capable Airmen concepts by using Airmen from diverse career fields to protect Beale’s mission, personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8248368
    VIRIN: 240131-F-DG904-1002
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 97.25 KB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231107-F-DG904 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields
    231107-F-DG904
    security forces
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)

