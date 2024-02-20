Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

United States Air Force Airmen perform push-ups during the physical fitness qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Jan. 31, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s 9th Security Force Squadron held tryouts for its TRT, incorporating Multi-Capable Airmen concepts by using Airmen from diverse career fields to protect Beale’s mission, personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

