Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

U.S. Air Force Capt. Giovanni Valera, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber operation officer in charge, performs sit-ups during the physical fitness qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Jan. 31, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Valera was one of 90 Multi-Capable Airmen that tried out in the physical fitness qualification portion of the tryouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

