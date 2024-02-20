Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 4 of 6]

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Giovanni Valera, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber operation officer in charge, performs sit-ups during the physical fitness qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Jan. 31, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Valera was one of 90 Multi-Capable Airmen that tried out in the physical fitness qualification portion of the tryouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8248372
    VIRIN: 240131-F-DG904-1004
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 108.44 KB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SWAT
    security forces

