U.S. Air Force Capt. Giovanni Valera, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber operation officer in charge, performs sit-ups during the physical fitness qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Jan. 31, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Valera was one of 90 Multi-Capable Airmen that tried out in the physical fitness qualification portion of the tryouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8248372
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-DG904-1004
|Resolution:
|1080x810
|Size:
|108.44 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
