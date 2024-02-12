A soldier assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, hoists an M1 Abrams tank round shell casing above his head during the physical portion of the Strike Cup at Granfenwohr Training Area, Germany on Feb 18, 2024.The Strike Cup brought the best tank and Bradley crews to test individual tasks, and crew-level proficiencies to crown the top crews in the brigade. The competition tested crews physical and mental toughness and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez