Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany

A soldier representing the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drags an M1 Abrams tank tow cable, during the physical portion of the Strike Cup competition at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany on Feb. 18, 2024. The Strike Cup brought the best tank and Bradley crews to test individual tasks, and crew-level proficiencies to crown the top crews in the brigade. The competition rigorously and comprehensively tested crews through Table IV - VI gunnery, combat physical fitness, combat medical care, and a written test. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

