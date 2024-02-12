Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany [Image 10 of 12]

    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A soldier representing the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drags an M1 Abrams tank tow cable, during the physical portion of the Strike Cup competition at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany on Feb. 18, 2024. The Strike Cup brought the best tank and Bradley crews to test individual tasks, and crew-level proficiencies to crown the top crews in the brigade. The competition rigorously and comprehensively tested crews through Table IV - VI gunnery, combat physical fitness, combat medical care, and a written test. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 05:46
    Photo ID: 8246180
    VIRIN: 240218-A-PS891-9495
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EUCOM #3rdInfantryDivision #RockoftheMarne #StrongerTogether #VCorps #1stArmoredDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT