Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany

Photo By Maj. Arturo Rodriguez | Winners of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Strike Cup top tank crew Sergeant 1st...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Arturo Rodriguez | Winners of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Strike Cup top tank crew Sergeant 1st Class Cameron Drugich, Sgt. Peter Flaherty, Spc. Jesus Martinez, and Spc. Alejandro Yznaga assigned to the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, are presented with the top tank trophy at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany on Feb. 18, 2024. The Strike Cup brought the best tank and Bradley crews to test individual tasks, and crew-level proficiencies to crown the top crews in the brigade. The competition tested crews physical and mental toughness and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOHR, Germany - In a display of skill, determination, and military prowess at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, recently hosted the "Strike Cup" competition from February 14 to February 18, 2024.



The 5-day event set the stage for a rigorous test for the tank and Bradley crews preceding the Sullivan Cup.



The competition, designed to distinguish the best tank and Bradley crews, evaluated a range of individual and crew-level proficiencies. Tasks included gunnery tables, physical fitness assessments, casualty evaluation, radio operation, range location, location determination, and calling for fire.



The demanding training of the Strike Cup ensured that only the most skilled and well-prepared crews emerged victorious.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Peńa, the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, emphasized the significance of the Strike Cup, stating, "This is what you [soldiers] should expect, the professionalism, execution, and delivery of excellence."



"If you're a young leader who wants to be an NCO [Noncomissioned officer], this is what we expect from you. To deliver lethality." expressed Peńa.



Among the winners of the Strike Cup were the top tank crew from the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, composed of Sergeant 1st Class Drugich, Sgt. Flaherty, Spc. Martinez, and Spc. Yznaga.



The top Bradley crew hailed from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, consisting of Staff Sgt. Wynn, Spc. Reed, and Pfc. Corliss. These exceptional crews demonstrated teamwork, proficiency, and adaptability throughout the challenging competition.



The Strike Cup is a prelude to the Sullivan Cup, a well-known tank crew competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, Commander of the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, expressed gratitude for the participants in the Sullivan Cup, emphasizing the event's aim to test tank crew maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills.



The Sullivan Cup, named after General (Retired) Gordon R. Sullivan, a distinguished Armor officer and the 32nd Chief of Staff, seeks to push teams to their limits in simulated combat scenarios. The competition brings together crews selected from various Army armored formations, the USMC, and international partner countries' armed forces.



U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Bermudez, an armored crewman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, highlighted the historical significance of the Sullivan Cup, saying, "We want to leave a legacy. Whether it's my Lieutenant going to the Sullivan Cup and winning as a Tank Commander, or for me, it's showing that I'm the best at what I do."



As the event concluded, the attention shifted to the preparation for the Sullivan Cup, where the best tank crews will compete on a global stage. These competitions showcase military excellence and demonstrate the holistic capabilities of armored units.



Scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 3, 2024, at Fort Benning, Georgia – the Sullivan Cup promises to showcase unparalleled skill and determination from elite tank crews worldwide.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.