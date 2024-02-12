A Bradley crew completes the Table VI during the Strike Cup competition at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany on Feb. 18, 2024. The Strike Cup brought the best tank and Bradley crews to test individual tasks, and crew-level proficiencies to crown the top crews in the brigade. The competition was a precursor to the Sullivan Cup, held biennially at Fort Stewart, Georgia pitting the best tank and Bradley crews across the Army and the world in a competition that rigorously and comprehensively tests physical and mental toughness and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in 2ABCT 1AD Strike Cup in Germany
