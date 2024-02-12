Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6]

    Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic Visits USS Frank Cable

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) – Capt. Michael Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic/Deputy Commander Submarine Force Pacific, pose for a photo aboard Frank Cable, Feb. 7, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

