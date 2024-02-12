Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic Visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) – Capt. Michael Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic/Deputy Commander Submarine Force Pacific, pose for a photo aboard Frank Cable, Feb. 7, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)
