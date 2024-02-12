APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) speaks with Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic/Deputy Commander Submarine Force Pacific, Feb. 7, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 23:17
|Photo ID:
|8245957
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-WB617-1040
|Resolution:
|3251x2163
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT