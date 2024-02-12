APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) – Lt. Millard Joseph, the weapons officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks with Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic/Deputy Commander Submarine Force Pacific, Feb. 7, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 23:17 Photo ID: 8245958 VIRIN: 240207-N-WB617-1057 Resolution: 3570x2376 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.