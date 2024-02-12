The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) conducted a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) in coordination with 65th Medical Brigade. The purpose of this exercise was to provide medical teams to instruct and coach ROK military counterparts on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 21:32
|Photo ID:
|8245895
|VIRIN:
|231024-A-PF245-9465
|Resolution:
|1180x1769
|Size:
|293.04 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Rebecca Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade
Mobilization Training
Medical Training
