Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade [Image 3 of 3]

    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Rebecca Lambert 

    65th Medical Brigade

    The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) conducted a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) in coordination with 65th Medical Brigade. The purpose of this exercise was to provide medical teams to instruct and coach ROK military counterparts on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 21:32
    Photo ID: 8245895
    VIRIN: 231024-A-PF245-9465
    Resolution: 1180x1769
    Size: 293.04 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Rebecca Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade
    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade
    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mobilization Training

    Medical Training

    TAGS

    Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT