KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade

The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) conducted a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) in coordination with 65th Medical Brigade. The purpose of this exercise was to provide medical teams to instruct and coach ROK military counterparts on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).

