    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise with 65th Medical Brigade

    The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) conducted a Mobilization

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2023

    Story by Maj. Rebecca Lambert 

    65th Medical Brigade

    In a demonstration of combined readiness and collaboration, the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) conducted a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) in coordination with 65th Medical Brigade. The purpose of this exercise was to provide medical teams to instruct and coach ROK military counterparts on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC). The training demonstrated the integration of Korean and U.S. military expertise, highlighting the importance of preparedness and interoperability, especially in emergency medical responses during combat situations.

    The partnership with the 65th Medical Brigade provided KATUSAs with valuable insights and resources from the U.S. Army’s extensive medical knowledge. Through shared experiences and practical training, both forces refined their medical response tactics, ensuring a unified and efficient approach in medical emergencies on the Korean peninsula.

