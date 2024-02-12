Aviation Ordnancemen Conduct Training Ordnance Removal Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Amanda Cabral, from Riverside, California, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 weapons department, inspects training ordnance in preparation for removal on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8245418
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-VX022-7646
|Resolution:
|5974x3983
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
