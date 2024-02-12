Aviation Ordnancemen Conduct Training Ordnance Removal Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Carlos Cordoba, from Bend, Oregon, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 weapons department, lowers training ordnance onto a cart on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
