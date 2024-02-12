Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Ordnancemen Conduct Training Ordnance Removal Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Aviation Ordnancemen Conduct Training Ordnance Removal Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Amanda Cabral, from Riverside, California, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 weapons department, moves an ordnance cart on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

