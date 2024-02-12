In Their Boots and Devil Pups 2024

U.S. Marines and spouses participating in the "In Their Boots" and "Devil Pups" event pose for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 16, 2024. The Devil Pups event is aimed at providing children ages 5-12 with engaging activities that introduce them to aspects of the Marine Corps lifestyle, fostering learning and discipline in a fun environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

