    In Their Boots and Devil Pups 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    In Their Boots and Devil Pups 2024

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse Carter-Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marines and spouses participating in the "In Their Boots" and "Devil Pups" event pose for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 16, 2024. The Devil Pups event is aimed at providing children ages 5-12 with engaging activities that introduce them to aspects of the Marine Corps lifestyle, fostering learning and discipline in a fun environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Their Boots and Devil Pups 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

