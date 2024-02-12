Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Pups 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Devil Pups 2024

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse Carter-Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock, a combat photographer and mascot handler with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and Pfc. Bruno, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region mascot, interact with participants of the "In Their Boots" and "Devil Pups" events at MCRD San Diego on Feb. 16, 2024. The Devil Pups event is aimed at providing children ages 5-12 with engaging activities that introduce them to aspects of the Marine Corps lifestyle, fostering learning and discipline in a fun environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 21:43
    TAGS

    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego
    Devil Pups
    USMCNews
    Mascot Monday

