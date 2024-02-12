U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock, a combat photographer and mascot handler with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and Pfc. Bruno, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region mascot, interact with participants of the "In Their Boots" and "Devil Pups" events at MCRD San Diego on Feb. 16, 2024. The Devil Pups event is aimed at providing children ages 5-12 with engaging activities that introduce them to aspects of the Marine Corps lifestyle, fostering learning and discipline in a fun environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 21:44 Photo ID: 8245403 VIRIN: 240216-M-FM618-1096 Resolution: 5610x3740 Size: 12.29 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Pups 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.