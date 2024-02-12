U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock, a combat photographer and mascot handler with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and Pfc. Bruno, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region mascot, interact with participants of the "In Their Boots" and "Devil Pups" events at MCRD San Diego on Feb. 16, 2024. The Devil Pups event is aimed at providing children ages 5-12 with engaging activities that introduce them to aspects of the Marine Corps lifestyle, fostering learning and discipline in a fun environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

