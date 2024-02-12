GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 25, 2024) Hospital Corpsman Almer Vincent Samaniego, a dental technician, and Hospital Corpsman Mykayla Simmons, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, work on a team to stop simulated bleeding while another team member applies a tourniquet during round-robin training. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay conducts quarterly skills training to improve knowledge and readiness of the staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 13:13 Photo ID: 8244463 VIRIN: 240125-N-LY941-1007 Resolution: 1883x2674 Size: 1.5 MB Location: CU Hometown: CAVITE, LUZON, PH Hometown: VALLEJO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency [Image 4 of 4], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.