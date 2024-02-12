Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency

240125-N-LY941-1005

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 25, 2024) Cdr. Krista Robinson, a family physician, and Petty Officer 2nd class Diamond Webster, a surgical technologist, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, work with their team to start an intravenous infusion in the dark, using only a flashlight during round-robin training. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay conducts quarterly skills training to improve knowledge and readiness of the staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

