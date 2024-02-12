Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency [Image 1 of 4]

    Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency

    CUBA

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    240125-N-LY941-1001
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 25, 2024) Ens. Esther Ulysse, a staff nurse assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, controls bleeding on a simulated wound during round-robin training. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay conducts quarterly skills training to improve knowledge and readiness of the staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8244460
    VIRIN: 240125-N-LY941-1001
    Location: CU
    Medical Training

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Defense Health Agency Naval Medical

