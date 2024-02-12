Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency [Image 2 of 4]

    Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency

    CUBA

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    240125-N-LY941-1003
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 25, 2024) Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Joyce, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Clayton VanStry, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, demonstrate how to set up a litter for patient transport during round-robin training. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay conducts quarterly skills training to improve knowledge and readiness of the staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

