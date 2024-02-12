Enhancing Medical Expertise: Quarterly Training Elevates Skill Proficiency

240125-N-LY941-1003

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 25, 2024) Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Joyce, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Clayton VanStry, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, demonstrate how to set up a litter for patient transport during round-robin training. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay conducts quarterly skills training to improve knowledge and readiness of the staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

