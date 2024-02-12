Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby [Image 6 of 6]

    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Tyrunsia Jones, 66th Troop Command S3, Mississippi National Guard and operations noncommissioned officer in charge at PATRIOT 24 exercise, prepares an accountability board at the Joint Operations Center (JOC) at Camp Shelby, Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8244432
    VIRIN: 240217-Z-BB070-1006
    Resolution: 4058x2705
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michelle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby
    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby
    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby
    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby
    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby
    PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    PATRIOT2024
    PATRIOT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT