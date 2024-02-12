PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby

Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Huff, 66th Troop Command, Mississippi National Guard, briefs members of the Joint Operations Center (JOC) prior to the start of PATRIOT 24 exercise at Camp Shelby, Miss., Feb. 17, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks)

