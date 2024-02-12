Operations begin at the Joint Operations Center (JOC) as part of the PATRIOT 24 exercise at Camp Shelby, Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8244430
|VIRIN:
|240217-Z-BB070-1004
|Resolution:
|3554x2369
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michelle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
