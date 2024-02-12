PATRIOT 24 gearing up at Camp Shelby

Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa McCarty, senior paralegal, and Staff Sgt. Jacquenette Glasgow, readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, both with the 66th Troop Command, Mississippi National Guard prepare an operational board at the Joint Operations Center (JOC) for PATRIOT 24 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks)

Date Taken: 02.17.2024