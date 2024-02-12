Deputy Surgeon General visits Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC)

Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, Director of the Hospital Corps, look at artifacts and records of former prisoners of war during a tour of the records repository of the Robert E. Mitchell Center (REMC) RPOW studies program. REMC a program of NMOTC houses the POW research studies program for all branches of the armed forces and has been an active program for 50 years as of 2023 and houses records and accounts of some of the most well-known former prisoners across all conflicts since WW2. Data from the program directly feeds the SERE and survival training pipelines for the Navy and all branches of the DoD.

