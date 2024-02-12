Deputy Surgeon General visits Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC)

Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, Director of the Hospital Corps, visited the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), on Feb. 7, 2024. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine.

