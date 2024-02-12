Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Surgeon General visits Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) [Image 3 of 8]

    Deputy Surgeon General visits Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC)

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, Director of the Hospital Corps, visited the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), on Feb. 7, 2024. NMOTC is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8244129
    VIRIN: 240207-N-BC134-1009
    Resolution: 5111x3494
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Surgeon General visits Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) [Image 8 of 8], by CPO John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

