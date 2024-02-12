Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, Director of the Hospital Corps, visited Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola Feb. 8, 2024. NMRTC Pensacola's mission is to deliver high-quality health care to ensure a medically ready force and a ready medical force through strategic partnerships and innovation. The command is comprised of the main hospital and ten branch health clinics across five states.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8244134 VIRIN: 240208-N-BC134-1008 Resolution: 5605x3337 Size: 11.84 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Surgeon General visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola [Image 8 of 8], by CPO John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.