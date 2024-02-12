Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, spoke with aerospace medical providers at the United States Naval Aerospace Conference (USNAC) on Feb. 7, 2024.

The event was hosted by the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), a detachment of NMOTC, and was held at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The conference is intended to share ideas and knowledge in the aerospace medicine community and is held bi-annually.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8244128 VIRIN: 240207-N-BC134-1006 Resolution: 4621x3208 Size: 6.76 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 United States Naval Aerospace Conference (USNAC) [Image 8 of 8], by CPO John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.