    2024 United States Naval Aerospace Conference (USNAC) [Image 2 of 8]

    2024 United States Naval Aerospace Conference (USNAC)

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, spoke with aerospace medical providers at the United States Naval Aerospace Conference (USNAC) on Feb. 7, 2024.
    The event was hosted by the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), a detachment of NMOTC, and was held at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The conference is intended to share ideas and knowledge in the aerospace medicine community and is held bi-annually.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
