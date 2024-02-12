Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, speaks with Cadets at the Stars and Stripes youth Mentoring Sessions during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8244115
    VIRIN: 240216-A-KB023-8165
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BEYA 2024
    BEYA 2024
    Modern Day Technology Awards | BEYA 2024
    Modern Day Technology Awards | BEYA 2024
    Modern Day Technology Awards | BEYA 2024
    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024
    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024
    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024
    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024
    Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    STEM
    U.S. Army
    CASAs
    BEYA2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT