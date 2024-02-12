Vice Admiral Alvin Holsey, military deputy commander, U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Cadets at the Stars and Stripes youth Mentoring Sessions during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8244116 VIRIN: 240216-A-KB023-3326 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 13.09 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.