Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024

Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, speaks with high school at the Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions to begin during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 16, 2024. The mentoring sessions promoted the opportunities that STEM provides. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

