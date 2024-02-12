Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024

Army ROTC Cadet Brehon, Bowie State University, smiles during a mentoring session with Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, at the Stars and Stripes youth Mentoring Sessions during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

Date Taken: 02.16.2024
Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US