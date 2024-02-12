Army ROTC Cadet Brehon, Bowie State University, smiles during a mentoring session with Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, at the Stars and Stripes youth Mentoring Sessions during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8244114
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-KB023-6052
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars and Stripes Youth Mentoring Sessions | BEYA 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT