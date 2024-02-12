Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony

    02.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Justin A. Naylor 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Ashley Bain, the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment commander, and 1st Sgt. Justin Naylor, the unit's senior enlisted leader, case the unit's guidon during a ceremony Feb. 15, 2024, at Fort Liberty, N.C. The 22nd MPAD will provide public affairs support to units in the European theater during an upcoming nine-month rotation. The 22nd MPAD recently completed a two-week training exercise in Japan, where it honed its skills in rapidly producing and disseminating photos, videos, and news articles.

