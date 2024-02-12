Maj. Ashley Bain, the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment commander, and 1st Sgt. Justin Naylor, the unit's senior enlisted leader, case the unit's guidon during a ceremony Feb. 15, 2024, at Fort Liberty, N.C. The 22nd MPAD will provide public affairs support to units in the European theater during an upcoming nine-month rotation. The 22nd MPAD recently completed a two-week training exercise in Japan, where it honed its skills in rapidly producing and disseminating photos, videos, and news articles.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8243084
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-WG307-4275
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22nd MPAD Conducts Color Casing Ceremony
