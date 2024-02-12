Maj. Ashley Bain, the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment commander, speaks about her unit’s upcoming nine-month rotation to Europe during a color casing ceremony on Feb. 15, 2024, at Fort Liberty, N.C. The 22nd MPAD is one the oldest and most storied Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in the active-duty Army and has previously supported operations in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8243083
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-WG307-1154
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22nd MPAD Conducts Color Casing Ceremony
