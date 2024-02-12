Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Justin A. Naylor 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Ashley Bain, the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment commander, speaks about her unit’s upcoming nine-month rotation to Europe during a color casing ceremony on Feb. 15, 2024, at Fort Liberty, N.C. The 22nd MPAD is one the oldest and most storied Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in the active-duty Army and has previously supported operations in Europe.

