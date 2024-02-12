22nd MPAD Conducts Color Casing Ceremony

FORT LIBERTY, North Carolina - The 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (22nd MPAD) marked the start of a deployment with a colors casing ceremony on Feb. 15. The 22nd MPAD, one of four active duty MPADs and the oldest unit of its type in the Army, will be deploying later this month to support Operation Atlantic Resolve in an effort to deter aggression towards our European allies.



Casing ceremonies are typically conducted prior to deployments and rotations to symbolize a unit’s change in location, as the guidon travels wherever the commander goes. Before a guidon can deploy with a unit, it must be respected in this traditional and time-honored ceremony. Maj. Ashley Bain, commander of the 22nd MPAD, and 1st Sgt. Justin Naylor, the unit’s senior enlisted leader, headlined the ceremony by placing a cover over the guidon and securing it for travel. The guidon will not be used again until the detachment arrives in Europe, where it will be displayed in Poland alongside the headquarters element.



“Our Soldiers continue to pave the way in sharing the Army story with high visibility exercises like MURENG 23, Dragon’s Lair 9 and most recently, Yama Sakura 85,” said Maj. Bain, commander of the 22nd MPAD. “We understand the importance of highlighting the Army’s interoperability and readiness while maintaining the highest level of professionalism, which is why the 22nd MPAD remains in demand across the U.S. Army.”



As the deployment draws closer, leaders across the detachment have begun expressing their excitement regarding how the unit will perform and tell the Army story while overseas. “I’m looking forward to what our junior soldiers will do with their new equipment, skill sets and development under new leadership,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Tolliver. “Everyone seems really motivated to get to Europe and begin operating under a new mission within a new area,” he said.



Embodying their motto, “Ravens Cover the World,” the 22nd MPAD consistently produces content that is highlighted by militaries and media outlets worldwide. Since receiving the order to deploy, the 22nd MPAD has ensured a ready and fully effective fighting force, prepared to support military units across the U.S. and its allied nations at a moment’s notice.

