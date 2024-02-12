Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment stand in formation before the start of the unit's color casing ceremony on Feb. 15, 2024, at Fort Liberty, N.C. The unit is preparing to depart on a nine-month rotation to Europe, which marks the second time in less than three years that the 22nd MPAD has supported operations in the European theater.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8243082
    VIRIN: 240215-A-KL045-8134
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    22nd MPAD Conducts Color Casing Ceremony

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

