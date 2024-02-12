22nd MPAD Color Casing Ceremony

Members of the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment stand in formation before the start of the unit's color casing ceremony on Feb. 15, 2024, at Fort Liberty, N.C. The unit is preparing to depart on a nine-month rotation to Europe, which marks the second time in less than three years that the 22nd MPAD has supported operations in the European theater.
22nd MPAD Conducts Color Casing Ceremony
