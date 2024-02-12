Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., top right, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy Black, top left, stand with members assigned to Fifteenth Air Force, United States Army Central Command, 20th Fighter Wing and 25th Attack Group at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024. The five service members were chosen for recognition by their leadership, and each received a coin from Brown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8243065 VIRIN: 240209-F-DV125-1361 Resolution: 7723x5148 Size: 9.13 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS visits Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.