Leadership from Ninth Air Force, United States Army Central Command, and the 20th Fighter Wing salute for the departure of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024. Brown visited to speak at a Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication ceremony at Veterans Park in Sumter, S.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8243064
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-DV125-1443
|Resolution:
|7159x4773
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS visits Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT