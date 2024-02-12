CJCS visits Shaw

Leadership from Ninth Air Force, United States Army Central Command, and the 20th Fighter Wing salute for the departure of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024. Brown visited to speak at a Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication ceremony at Veterans Park in Sumter, S.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

