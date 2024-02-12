Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJCS visits Shaw [Image 2 of 5]

    CJCS visits Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katherine Grabham, Ninth Air Force command chief, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024. Brown visited to speak at a Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication ceremony at Veterans Park in Sumter, S.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8243062
    VIRIN: 240209-F-DV125-1223
    Resolution: 5739x3826
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS visits Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJCS visits Shaw
    CJCS visits Shaw
    CJCS visits Shaw
    CJCS visits Shaw
    CJCS visits Shaw

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT