Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katherine Grabham, Ninth Air Force command chief, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024. Brown visited to speak at a Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication ceremony at Veterans Park in Sumter, S.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8243062 VIRIN: 240209-F-DV125-1223 Resolution: 5739x3826 Size: 3.79 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS visits Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.