NORFOLK (Feb. 14, 2024) Ensign Henry Streater, Assigned to Naval Public Affairs East (NPASE), receives new command patch while attached to Amphibious Squadron Four (PHIBRON 4) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 14, 2023. (US Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist SeamanTroy Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 23:23
|Photo ID:
|8240835
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-EB670-1401
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT