    PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Troy Davis 

    Amphibious Squadron Four


    NORFOLK (Feb. 14, 2024) Navy Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 4
    (PHIBRON 4), presents Sailors of Amphibious Squadron 4 with new command patches aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 14, 2023. (US Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Troy Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8240837
    VIRIN: 240214-N-EB670-1274
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

