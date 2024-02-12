NORFOLK (Feb. 14, 2024) Navy Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 4
(PHIBRON 4), presents Sailors of Amphibious Squadron 4 with new command patches aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 14, 2023. (US Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Troy Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 23:23
|Photo ID:
|8240837
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-EB670-1274
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT