    PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony

    NORFOLK, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Troy Davis 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    NORFOLK (Feb. 14, 2024) Cmdr. Jamie Joe Diaz, Chief of Staff, Amphibious Squadron Four (PHIBRON 4), Speaks to Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 14, 2023. (US Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Troy Davis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

