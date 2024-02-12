PHIBRON 4 command patch ceremony

NORFOLK (Feb. 14, 2024) Command Master Chief Paul Dammon, Assigned to Amphibious Squadron Four (PHIBRON 4), places command patch on Cmdr. Jamie Joe Diaz, Chief of Staff, Assigned to Amphibious Squadron Four (PHIBRON 4), aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 14, 2023. (US Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Troy Davis)
