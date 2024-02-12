Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONI Participates in AFCEA WEST 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    ONI Participates in AFCEA WEST 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Amanda Schuler Zepp 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (February 14, 2024) – Mr. Zeke Maldonado (right), chief information officer at the Office of Naval Intelligence, participates in an interview with FedGovToday reporter Francis Rose during the AFCEA WEST 2024 conference. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Schuler Zepp)

    This work, ONI Participates in AFCEA WEST 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Amanda Schuler Zepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Intelligence
    ONI

