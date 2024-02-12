ONI Participates in AFCEA WEST 2024

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (February 14, 2024) – Lt. Dylon Grayson (left), deputy N3 of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) Hopper Global Communications Center, and Mr. Zeke Maldonado (right), the ONI chief information officer, pose for a photo at the AFCEA WEST 2024 conference before meeting with industry partners in the Information Warfare Pavilion Engagement Zone. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Schuler Zepp)

